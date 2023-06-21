HPE and Equinix partner to speed up GreenLake private cloud deployments

HPE has partnered with colocation provider Equinix to deliver pre-provisioned instances of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and the newly announced HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise Businesses Edition.

Starting in August, customers will be able to rapidly provision hosted private clouds from the GreenLake portfolio in seven Equinix International Business Exchange locations: London, Frankfurt, Washington DC, Toronto, Silicon Valley and Singapore.

The partnership was announced during HPE CEO Antonio Neri’s keynote address at HPE Discover 2023, when he was joined on stage by Jon Lin, EVP and GM of data center services at Equinix.

“[When] you think about all the discussion around the cloud, it's so centered around the software portions of everything that's being delivered. But at the end of the day, there is a physical component, and that's difficult,” said Lin.

“The partnership that Equinix and HPE have had for years now about helping solve and locate that technology stack adjacent to the cloud has been incredible. But what we've heard loud and clear from our customers is … it's complex, it can be difficult,” Lin continued.

“So … how can we provide that access to the ecosystems of technology partners that Equinix provides, but do it in a way that's more software enabled, make networking easier, make the logistics easier, make that present the location easier, and really make that physical infrastructure and the feeling more like just cloud at the same time?”

The answer, at least according to HPE and Equinix, is to provide a service where instances of GreenLake Private Cloud for Enterprise and Private Cloud for Enterprise Business Edition are ready to go when a customer wants them.

This solves two key problems: First, it dramatically reduces the time it takes for a customer to actually launch an instance of Private Cloud for Enterprise, which can otherwise take months.

Second, it frees customers from the need to find room either in their own data center or with a colocation provider for HPE’s hardware to be located.

Pre-provisioned instances of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise Businesses Edition on Equinix will start rolling out across the seven named geographies initially, with plans to extend it in the future.