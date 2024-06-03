Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024: All the news and updates live

Refresh

"The AI data cloud is lighting up every corner of the enterprise and we're just getting started," Ramaswamy stressed.



"You want a simple and efficient way to deploy the right engine for the right job... And know [your data is] not owned by anyone but you. That is why I am thrlled to announce the Polaris Catalog," he added to a round of applause from the audience. (Image credit: Snowflake)

(Image credit: Snowflake) More than 200 partners are here today and we have a feeling there will be a big partnership announcement/talk incoming soon.

Ramaswamy gave thanks to customers "who trust us with their data and their business" and also ensured the gratitude extended to partners and Snowflakes employees, too. "I’ve been in this role three months. In some respects it feels like three years. I’ve been a big fan of Snowflake for many years before that," he said. He then took a few steps back to talk about his entry into the industry and Snowflake. Ramaswamy was very passionate about drumming but his parents told him “no” so he decided to get a PhD in databases, as disgruntled drummers often do.

(Image credit: Snowflake) "Welcome to the largest gathering of AI and data professionals in the world," is r Ramaswamy's opening statement.



He added we have entry level analysts to CEOs in attendance and said they are the epicenter of all things happening here and in the data world.



"The Snowflake Data Cloud platform has exploded over the last 10 years..." Ramaswamy' added.



"We have thousands of customers sharing data every day. We're serving five billion queries every single day. That is almost the scale of Google searches that happen on the planet."

"Making AI accessible to everyone in your organization" claims the opening video.

Nearly time folks! The hall for the opening keynote session is filling up nicely...

Just over an hour to go until the opening keynote so let's rewind back a few months and remind ourselves of when Ramaswamy got the call (or, rather, when the news of his appointment was made public). It was February 28 this year when Snowflake confirmed that former CEO Frank Slootman was retiring and that Ramaswamy (who joined the business with the Neeva acquisition back in May 2023) would be taking the helm, moving up from his role of SVP of AI. “In the last 12 years, Frank and the entire team have established Snowflake as the leading cloud data platform that is providing enterprises with the secure, scalable and cost effective data foundation and cutting-edge AI building blocks they need to build for the future,” Ramaswamy said at the time. “I am honored to have been chosen to lead the company into this next chapter of growth. We have an enormous opportunity ahead to help all customers leverage AI to deliver massive business value. My focus will be on accelerating our ability to bring innovation to our customers and partners.”



That was the promise so we're very much looking forward to the delivery and the future vision, which we hope to hear more about later today.

ITPro took a little wander out to the expo earlier today. We didn't have much time but hope to get back out there and meet some partners over the next few days.

Partners and effective partnerships are also a hot topic and one we expect to dominate during the keynotes and sessions this week.

We're just a few hours away from the opening keynote and the expo hall is starting to get busy - you can hear the chatter of people networking and talking about opportunities from the press lounge. All very exciting! Before the keynote starts, we're in an exclusive press roundtable with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy and Benoit Dageville, co-founder and president of product. Some of it is under embargo but we'll be sure to share all the details as soon as we can... Some very interesting questions being asked during this Q&A. One thing we can tell you is that AI has already been mentioned a few times!

There's been a real buzz in San Francisco today with the Data Cloud Summit kicking off. We've still got a few hours until the opening keynote begins, but you can check out all of our predictions for the week ahead and potential talking points. • Four things to look out for at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024