SuiteWorld 2023: NetSuite's day-one announcements

Refresh

We can expect a jam-packed agenda today at SuiteWorld 2023, and the opening keynote session will likely include a raft of new announcements from NetSuite. Stay tuned!

The conference floor is already lively here in Caesars Forum, where the keynote is set to kick off in just over an hour. This morning's theme is 'SuiteUp', a phrase used throughout the conference this year to describe powerful new innovations across NetSuite's product offering. We'll be hearing lots on this from Evan Goldberg, EVP and founder at NetSuite. Other speakers set to take the stage include Kimberly Deobald, chief revenue officer at Avalara, Natalie Laackman, CFO at MedSpeed, and Martin Kon, president and COO at Cohere.

(Image credit: Future)

Generative AI is of course a headline-grabbing topic right now, and it's a safe bet that we'll hear news around it during the keynote. This is the moment for NetSuite to lay out its approach to generative AI.



We'll be bringing you all the announcements as they're made, so stay tuned.

There are just five minutes until the keynote is set to start, and the hall is already packed with attendees. This year's keynote will take place in the round it seems, with the audience grouped around the stage on all sides. '25 years of NetSuite' is displayed prominently throughout the hall, and we can expect to celebrate this milestone in the keynote itself. (Image credit: Future)

The conference floor is electric, with club beats playing over the speakers are complemented by a waveform visualizer shown on the arrow-shaped screens that surround the crowd at the edge of the hall. "While it's no longer the 90s, please silence all modern mobile devices," we've just been told. Perhaps we're celebrating 25 years through a trip back to 1998 first thing. (Image credit: Future)

We've started with a statement of mourning for the lives lost in Israel and Palestine, and the condemnation of terrorism. The hall has observed a moment of silence.

The keynote has begun, with a dance piece set to the sound of dial-up — a flashback to 1998, with the launch of NetLedger. We've been shown a montage of key moments in NetSuite's corporate history, and are now focusing on the future of the firm, with the slogan 'SuiteUp'.

We've been introduced to EvanGPT, the 'new' EVP of NetSuite, in the first generative AI joke of the day. (Image credit: Future) EvanGPT has thanked the "liquid mercury sponsor", Salesforce - and with that, NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg has rushed onto stage to turn off the chatbot for now.

"It's hallucinating again!" he's said, and has moved on with a human-led conference instead.

Goldberg is focusing on where NetSuite has come from, noting how it was the first company to pursue cloud computing. Beyond cloud, Goldberg says that since 1998 the firm has moved onto delivering the most comprehensive suite possible. Promising to bring customers the most sophisticated AI anywhere, Goldberg says that by the end of the year, all NetSuite customers will be running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which will allow them to take advantage of the platform's AI offerings. "This time is as revolutionary as that time 25 years ago, when we introduced the cloud. AI appears to be a quantum leap to doing more with less." Goldberg promises today's announcements will help firms achieve more, while spending less.

(Image credit: Future) More on that term 'SuiteUp now. "It's continuing to automate, connecting more of your business, bringing additional functions into the suite for better insights and better efficiency." Goldberg says customers who use NetSuite Planning and Budgeting are growing sales transactions three times faster.

We’re starting with an announcement on financial departments. Modern financial departments in a fast-growing company have an explosion of processes and demands. It’s hard to keep up.”

To meet these needs, NetSuite is bringing its automation technologies and new modules under the new category of NetSuite Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). The new category brings automation tools, all informed by the data across a costumer’s environment. It can be used to help build a plan, and uses AI to continuously monitor plans and forecasts. “We’re bringing data science to the finance organization, without having to hire data scientists or become a data scientist yourself. Just plug it in.”

EPM can also automate financial close management, reducing time spent on tasks such as task assignment data and validation approval. Across the EPM category, NetSuite seeks to help customers automate the entire process from planning to account close, tax accounting, and narrative reporting. For more on EPM, read our full coverage here. (Image credit: Future)

We're moving at pace through a slew of AI announcements. Goldberg has announced new AI features for Bill Capture in AP Automation, which can now draw details from documents using context clues from previous documents. We're also hearing more about NetSuite Benchmark 360, which uses an anonymized aggregate of customer data to compare their benchmarks against competitors in the same sector or region.

We’re now being shown a customer video, focusing on the role NetSuite has played in supporting MedSpeed, a firm that is working to transform same-day delivery for medical couriers. Here to explain more is Natalie Laackman, CFO at MedSpeed. (Image credit: Future) "The big idea for us was same-day logistics in the medical industry, that's thousands of transactions per day - millions actually. Time and miles is cost, so as we leverage those costs we asked "could we develop a better solution?" Goldberg prompts Laackman on NetSuite's recent work with the firm on sustainability. "The big idea from NetSuite was to pursue the electrification of our fleet. We have over 2,000 vehicles, it will take a while for us to get all of this figured out, but we have been rolling out electric vehicles and charging stations. "And we could quickly use NetSuite to track the total cost of ownership of the fleet, and be able to effectively communicate to the clients that are demanding electrification and sustainability metrics."

We're switching tack now, to a focus on growth. "There's more to life than belt-tightening," Goldberg says while acknowledging that manual processes are currently preventing many firms from effectively expanding. A third of NetSuite's customers across 219 countries are operating in muiltiple regions, and Goldberg says NetSuite is committed to helping these firms handle their subsidiaries and do more with less.

E-invoicing is just one way that customers can do this, Goldberg says. Today NetSuite is announcing NetSuite Electronic Invoicing SuiteApp. Tax compliance software provider Avalara is partnering with NetSuite to help companies meet e-invoicing mandates for 2030. Here to explain more is Kimberly Deobald, chief revenue officer at Avalara. "Our expertise is understanding these tax compliance requirements, and actually working with governments to make sure we're helping to set those requirements." The goal, Deobald says, is to take the strain of tax off the table so that business leaders can focus 100% on growth. We've been promised a more in-depth look at e-invoicing in tomorrow's product keynote.

EvanGPT is back briefly, to clean up Goldberg's grammar - a tease of an upcoming feature. For now, we're focusing on NetSuite Pay, a new product that works to automate payment systems including credit cards and bank transfers. "Take the focus away from time-sucking tasks," Goldberg says, circling back to the theme of focusing on growth. On the same note, NetSuite is launching Field Service Management, a product that helps workers in the field communicate with the back office and reduces "chaos" in scheduling and dispatching. It's been created through the acquisition of Next Technik, which has closed today.

NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is also getting a raft of new features, with new AI-powered predictive analytics based on pre-built machine learning models. Goldberg says customers will also now be able to embed analytics directly into dashboards, "in front of users that can actually act on them". NetSuite Analytics Warehouse users will be given 40 free connectors, which the system can automatically convert into business intelligence, alongside a host of new visualizations such as charts, pivots, and heat maps. Here to talk about how their firm has embraced NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is Jeff Hampton, head of reporting and analytics at leading US fine wine marketer Terlato Wine Group.

(Image credit: Future) Hampton says before NetSuite, the firm relied on a maddening mix of Microsoft Access, Excel, and pivot tables which led to duplicate sets of information and a lack of clarity on insights. Through NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, his team has been able to put actuals next to budget in one dashboard, and pursue growth and greater productivity in a way they never previously could. Terlato Wine Group is only a year into NetSuite, and Hampton says that he's always discovering new and exciting modules and features within the system. "We have implemented demand planning, we're scratching the surface on OCR, and building workflows to ensure continued data validation. With four updates per year with NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, I'm always discovering a new feature we can leverage."

Goldberg has been joined by a wacky waving inflatable tube man, with circus music as a backing, as he rattles off some "crazy deals" to celebrate the firm's 25th anniversary. (Image credit: Future)

To deliver more value for customers, NetSuite is also releasing Customer 360, which tracks behavior and provides more visibility over customers using automation and AI. It can summarize and sales and key metrics such as actual order values, and show an overview for payments and credits.

Moving onto AI in more detail now. Goldberg acknowledges that NetSuite already uses AI in products such as Planning and Budgeting, but that going forward the firm will be introducing the technology more and more. This won't, of course, just be 'traditional' AI. He's going into more detail on generative AI now. In line with this, Goldberg has announced Text Enhance, which can be used to generate copy anywhere inside NetSuite’s products. It's powered by a model from the AI firm Cohere, whose president and COO will be on stage soon to explain more. We're being shown a demo now, in which Text Enhance produces a purchase description based on some simple prompts. It can also be used to produce a sales description, using a slightly different input to produce more form-appropriate output. This is based on training, to ensure the model draws context from the right places to inform its output. "The really cool part is you'll be able to control that, you can manipulate the prompts with which we produce the text." For more information on NetSuite Text Enhance, read our full piece on the announcement .

Goldberg says that across NetSuite's value streams, the firm will be introducing more and more AI. (Image credit: Future) We're being shown a demonstration video for the fictional company Wyra (a returning name from last year's conference). In the video, a user named Finley can use natural language prompts to ask NetSuite questions about a discount amount. The system responds with a recommended discount, with a graph to back up the projected outcome of the campaign. Another user receives an alert that Finley has created a sales campaign, and see the automatically-produced projected sales and profit "This isn't just AI creating some recommended text," says the voiceover. "It's a full service sales campaign assistant." Across the approval process, NetSuite automatically produces data to show outcomes for the campaign, and even caps the plan with an AI-generated email preview based on the wording and information contained within previous emails.

In another demo, operations manager Cameron is shown that a critical order is being delayed due to weather, and the system has automatically anticipated that the storm has caused a road blockage and presented alternative suppliers for the order which can be accepted directly within the dashboard. Based on Cameron's previous activity, NetSuite has allocated inventory. Using natural language inputs, Cameron can ask NetSuite to prioritize inventory allocation to those affected by the delay and to produce an email explaining the situation. (Image credit: Future)

Cameron is also shown using NetSuite's AI to produce a job posting, complete with a description and hiring justification (complete with graph) for his higher-ups. After sending the post off for approval, Cameron can also check candidates that have been sorted in order of compatibility for the role using generative AI. In the same window, he can generate email responses to all the candidates.

We're shown a different scenario in which NetSuite's AI explains and visualizes a cash risk for a CFO named Parker. He can see the cause - Finley's sales campaign, which is going to cause a spike in customer demand that will harshly precede customer payments. Within the suite, Parker can simulate the outcome of paying one of the vendors at 60 days rather than 30 days to alleviate the issue. Goldberg says many of the capabilities we've been shown are being worked on by hundreds of people, and that these will be brought to life by NetSuite's AI partner, Cohere.

Here to explain more is Martin Kon, president and COO at Cohere. He's starting by talking about the company's founding story, with co-founder Aidan Gomez having been an author on the paper that coined the term 'transformer' and led the way on generative AI. Kon moved to Cohere earlier in 2023, having previously worked at YouTube as CFO. He says the company's generative AI work is groundbreaking. "In terms of the interactions between humans and computers, this is the biggest change between - certainly - the smartphone, and I would say the Mosaic browser." Kon says that the enterprise potential with generative AI is huge, despite the focus thus far having been largely on consumer apps like ChatGPT. Before NetSuite, Kon says Cohere has a "hodgepodge" of apps through its growth. The firm has raised $150 million and has grown 89% in a short span of time. "We're already excited about Planning and Budgeting, how we're quickening our close, how we do analytics and reporting," says Kon. "NetSuite can grow with us, and we're really excited about that."

(Image credit: Future) Kon is laying out the differences between various AI models, such as lexical search versus transformers. Combined, these can be used to draw context from natural language, and to power both generation and search functions. Cohere is working on a number of these areas, including the burgeoning field of retrieval augmented generation, with a number of the leading names in this industry working at Cohere. Retrieval augmented generation allows developers to ground models in data such as a customer's NetSuite data, which reduces hallucinations and enables users to access up-to-date data, with citations. Kon says embeddings are an exciting area going forward, and that they will be key to levraging the technology while maintaining Cohere, Oracle, and NetSuite's core focus on data security. Cohere is also committed to cloud agnosticism, allowing customers to use data from across their environment while keeping it where is sits and ensuring it is not leaked.

Generative AI is very demanding on compute, and the cost of deployment is a concern that will have to be addressed going forward, says Kon. Goldberg acknowledges this, and the pair note that Oracle's supercluster approach to AI will help manage this strain for customers. Going forward, Kon says that we can inform our actions based on the mistakes of the cloud era. Some firms spent too long analyzing the potential routes, while others just picked a route and started down it with the goal of picking up experience along the way. It's this second approach that Kon says he admires in both NetSuite and Cohere's response to AI. "Starting with something that you do now at scale, in production, learning how to do this in your data environment, that's what can separate the winners and the losers." In a nod to NetSuite's 25th birthday, Kon says that this is a mirror of the cloud approach that NetSuite pioneered in 1998.