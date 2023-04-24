Nine steps to proactively manage data privacy and protection

Data privacy and protection is an evolving global challenge, as organisations continue to collect and store more and more personal data. The cost of a data breach is a significant one - determining the future success of your business - so are you doing enough to protect your data?

This paper discusses not only the negative impact of data breaches, but also highlights the severity of data misuse and the reputational damage this can cause an organisation.

Download now to learn nine practical steps to manage your stored data, and discover the new technologies and expert advice that can help you plan future data compliance and regulatory initiatives.

Provided by ServiceNow