Rapid7 shakes up its channel ecosystem with new PACT Partner Program

Rapid7 has announced the launch of its new PACT Partner Program, which includes new tools, training, and resources for the firm’s channel community.

Designed to fuel partner growth in 2025 and beyond, the initiative features a modernized partner portal, tailored engagement programs and specializations, as well as a brand new Partner Training Academy.

New tiers and classifications have been introduced to unite all partner types within a single framework, the company said, with tailored engagement opportunities, clear performance expectations, and tier benefits geared towards driving profitability and growth.

In an announcement, Alex Page, Rapid7’s global channel sales chief, said the new program has been built based on collaborative work with the firm’s partner community to better understand current challenges and opportunities.

“We made this significant program update to ensure our partners were enabled and supported to drive maximum impact in line with their near and long-term business objectives,” he explained. “Together, we know we can provide our joint customers the most robust solutions to help them take command of their attack surface.”

What to expect with Rapid7's partner program

As part of the refresh, Rapid7 has modernized and expanded its partner portal in a bid to drive deeper engagement and real-time collaboration.

The redesigned interface offers training and automation to support the entire customer lifecycle, including self-service quote access, renewal dashboards, as well as learning paths aligned to specific points in the sales process and customer lifecycle.

Rapid7 said its unified platform seamlessly combines proactive and reactive cyber risk management solutions for effective scaling and customization.

With the new iteration of its partner program, the firm has now introduced two new PACT specializations - ‘MSSP Specialization’ and ‘Service Delivery Specialization’ - which provide an enhanced suite of tech resources and operational efficiencies, as well as feature simplified pricing models, coming “later this year.”

Partner Training Academy and growth plans

Additionally, the new Partner Training Academy aims to equip partners with practical skills and technical knowledge to help drive increased customer value.

The Academy features a range of tailored competency-based courses and certifications to help partners deliver their own post-sales services.

Commenting on the new program, Mark Thornberry, senior vice president of vendor management at Rapid7 partner, GuidePoint Security, said the refresh will enable the business to continue its expansion journey.

“Over the past few years, we’ve experienced excellent growth with Rapid7 as they’ve redefined their channel strategy—and the new PACT Partner Program marks yet another exciting step forward,” he said.

“As digital ecosystems become increasingly complex, attack surfaces grow, and threats evolve, the need for robust managed detection and response (MDR) has never been greater.

“The enhancements to their 2025 Partner Program not only underscore Rapid7’s dedication to growth and innovation, but also enable us to continue delivering comprehensive SecOps strategies to our customers.”