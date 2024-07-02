Crisis Control
Closing security gaps with incident response and recovery
“Computer security incident response has become an important component of information technology”. This quote from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) emphasizes the need for a solid plan when addressing security incidents.
Security incident response is a critical function. This whitepaper from Jamf introduces five steps to effective incident response. It explores how you can build robust security strategies to handle and remediate threats efficiently.
Here’s what you will learn:
- How to identify threats
- How to set up your environment for success
- How to enable advanced incident response and remediation workflows
Download now
Provided by Jamf
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.