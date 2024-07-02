Crisis Control

“Computer security incident response has become an important component of information technology”. This quote from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) emphasizes the need for a solid plan when addressing security incidents.

Security incident response is a critical function. This whitepaper from Jamf introduces five steps to effective incident response. It explores how you can build robust security strategies to handle and remediate threats efficiently.

Here’s what you will learn:

How to identify threats

How to set up your environment for success

How to enable advanced incident response and remediation workflows

Download now

Provided by Jamf