Cracking open insider threats

Cybersecurity teams face a constant battle of ensuring their company is shored up in the right places. Facing down increasingly sophisticated and persistent threat actors, there’s every reason to focus on one’s perimeter to shield oneself against external threats.

But insider threats – attacks carried out from within an organization’s environment – must also be part of any business’s security strategy. When the call is coming from inside the house, either via a hacker who’s secretly gained access or in the form of a disgruntled employee, security teams need to be ready to clamp down hard.

In this episode, Jane and Rory welcome back Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to discuss the scale of these insider threats.

Highlights

“If someone's been dismissed, or if someone's leaving on bad terms, it should certainly be, you know, front of mind for any IT administrator make sure that they do not still have access to the crown jewels.”

“The level of sophistication here is quite impressive. It also points towards a growing level of technical proficiency among threat actors here, they're able to get into these companies as employees and then essentially wreak havoc. ”

“With AI and the deepfake question there, it has accelerated significantly over the last two years. Whereas when you look at, say, the ransomware situation and the fight against that from people on the front lines in the information security space, that's been a far more long-running campaign.”