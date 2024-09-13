Cracking open insider threats
Leaders need to perform strict identity measures on would-be hires – and ensure employees who leave have access promptly removed
Cybersecurity teams face a constant battle of ensuring their company is shored up in the right places. Facing down increasingly sophisticated and persistent threat actors, there’s every reason to focus on one’s perimeter to shield oneself against external threats.
But insider threats – attacks carried out from within an organization’s environment – must also be part of any business’s security strategy. When the call is coming from inside the house, either via a hacker who’s secretly gained access or in the form of a disgruntled employee, security teams need to be ready to clamp down hard.
In this episode, Jane and Rory welcome back Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to discuss the scale of these insider threats.
Highlights
“If someone's been dismissed, or if someone's leaving on bad terms, it should certainly be, you know, front of mind for any IT administrator make sure that they do not still have access to the crown jewels.”
“The level of sophistication here is quite impressive. It also points towards a growing level of technical proficiency among threat actors here, they're able to get into these companies as employees and then essentially wreak havoc. ”
“With AI and the deepfake question there, it has accelerated significantly over the last two years. Whereas when you look at, say, the ransomware situation and the fight against that from people on the front lines in the information security space, that's been a far more long-running campaign.”
Footnotes
- Why you should always be wary of insider threats
- North Korean insider attacks are skyrocketing – dozens of US firms didn't spot the hacker in their midst
- Cyber firm KnowBe4 unknowingly hired a North Korean hacker – and it went exactly as you might think
- Should your business worry about North Korean cyber attacks?
- State-sponsored cyber attacks: The new frontier
- The Verizon data breach that exposed 63,000 employees is a reminder of how a simple mistake can have costly implications
- Preventing deepfake attacks: How businesses can stay protected
- How Intel's FakeCatcher hopes to eradicate real-time deepfakes
- AI threats: The importance of a concrete strategy in fighting novel attacks
- Why I think the Scarlett Johansson OpenAI scandal shows the danger of AI-generated voice content
