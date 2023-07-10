AI and cyber security
The promise and truth of the AI security revolution
With the modern threat landscape becoming more complex daily and the application of AI growing more advanced, AI is fast becoming an essential cyber security tool.
Security professionals must parse the reality against the hype and make the sound choices needed to protect their organizations’ communications, people, and data.
Download this whitepaper to understand why AI/ML is crucial to cyber security, how it fits in, and its best use cases.
Security pros can expect to learn about the AI and cyber security landscape, the benefits and risks as well as best practices in AI applications, and a look ahead to how these capabilities will evolve.
Provided by Mimecast
