Cyber professionals are losing sleep over late night attacks

Female software developer coding in dark room with screen reflecting on glasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cybersecurity professionals are being bombarded with alerts outside of business hours, with hackers deliberately timing their attacks for maximum impact.

Research from Arctic Wolf shows more than half (51%) of alerts recorded by security operations teams are recorded after the majority of the business has clocked out.

Around 15% of all alerts also take place on weekends, the study found, forcing security workers to drop personal activities and respond to potential incidents.

Dan Schiappa, Arctic Wolf’s president of technology and services, said the study highlights the 24x7 nature of the profession and gives a glimpse into the challenges faced by teams.

“Today’s threat landscape is defined by round-the-clock attacks that target identity, exploit timing, and drive alert fatigue, leaving defenders to navigate increasingly complex tactics,” he said.

Hackers are biding their time

Threat actors deliberately launch attacks outside of business hours or during holiday periods to maximize their chances of success, according to Arctic Wolf.

With skeleton crews essentially holding the fort, this represents the perfect opportunity to hit enterprise hard and leave teams scrambling.

“Some of the most notorious recent cyber attacks were meticulously planned to coincide with long weekends or holidays,” the study noted.

In 2021, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) gained firsthand experience in this regard, with hackers striking on Christmas Eve.

The attack, claimed by the infamous Conti ransomware group, resulted in the theft of thousands of SEPA files.

Arctic Wolf’s findings align with previous research on these tactics, with analysis from Darktrace showing 76% of ransomware attacks occurring either after hours or over the weekend.

“As reduced staff wind down and employees mentally and physically log off from the workplace, there is a decline in the speed of detection and triage within an enterprise,” the company noted.

Similar analysis from Semperis last year showed 72% of ransomware victims were attacked outside of working hours, such as during holiday periods.

Notably, among organizations with dedicated security operations centers (SOCs), around 85% reduced staffing levels by up to 50% during holidays or weekends.

A key factor behind this, the study found, lay in general staffing challenges or the associated costs with overtime wages.

