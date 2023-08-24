The kill chain describes the phases of a cyber attack where an adversary develops a target, then puts the attack into a form to be executed on the victim’s computer or network, and then uses the vulnerability found as a weapon.

Afterwards, long-term access is achieved when the initial attack is executed and mechanisms are employed to manage the victim’s attack surface. Zero Trust is an always-on everywhere approach to security. You can think of it as the reverse of traditional manual security models.

The concept of Zero Trust is one of surveillance that is continuously on. Cyber Asset Attack Surface Mapping is a comprehensive approach to handling supply-chain-as-kill-chain. Zero Trust can identify revenue-impacting chains of vulnerabilities.

Trend Micro created this whitepaper which provides insights that come from Zero Trust. Here is what you will learn:

Download now to find out how to mitigate cyber risk across your organization.

Provided by Trend Micro