Analyzing the economic benefits of Trend Micro Vision One
Trend Micro Vision One as a solution to cyber risks
Trend Micro Vision One is a purpose-built platform that delivers Extended Detection & Response (XDR), which is deeply integrated into native sensors to present a unified, easy-to-understand view.
For example, cloud sources encompass the breadth and timeliness of Linux support, and email sources enhance visibility and response through integration at the application layer. Threat research powers threat analytics and automatic indicator of compromise (IoC) sweeping. Platform apps like XDR Workbench extend detection and response capabilities.
This report assesses how the XDR Workbench enables alert prioritization based on security scores, displays all assets related to alerts and attacker events, maps events to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and enables investigation, root cause analysis, and response from the console.
Download now for the full results.
Provided by Trend Micro
