Strengthening your data resilience strategy
Increase your impact and grow new revenue streams
What are the essential components of data resilience beyond just backup and recovery?
Backup and recovery is the foundational layer for data resilience, but data resilience is more than just backup and recovery; It is the most essential layer to build an efficient data protection strategy to protect your critical business data whether on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud—to avoid downtime and maximize business productivity
Given evolving threats and IT complexity, it’s more critical, and yet difficult, than ever to ensure that you can quickly respond and recover at scale, across your data estates.
Watch this webcast for expert guidance on:
- Three important factors to strengthen your data resilience
- Implementing strategies that harden your data protection
- How to safeguard your digital assets and ensure business continuity
Watch now
Provided by Cohesity
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.