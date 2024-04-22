Strengthening your data resilience strategy

What are the essential components of data resilience beyond just backup and recovery?

Backup and recovery is the foundational layer for data resilience, but data resilience is more than just backup and recovery; It is the most essential layer to build an efficient data protection strategy to protect your critical business data whether on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud—to avoid downtime and maximize business productivity

Given evolving threats and IT complexity, it’s more critical, and yet difficult, than ever to ensure that you can quickly respond and recover at scale, across your data estates.

Watch this webcast for expert guidance on:

Three important factors to strengthen your data resilience

Implementing strategies that harden your data protection

How to safeguard your digital assets and ensure business continuity

Watch now

Provided by Cohesity