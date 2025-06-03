NinjaOne completes $270 million Dropsuite acquisition in 'major step forward' for data protection capabilities

Endpoint management provider NinjaOne has completed its acquisition of Dropsuite in a deal valued at $270 million.

Founded in 2011, Dropsuite specializes in SaaS backup and data protection for critical workloads, covering cloud backup, archiving, and recovery. Geared towards MSPs, the cloud platform is designed to protect data, ensure business continuity, and simplify compliance.

NinjaOne said the acquisition will help customers minimize ransomware risks by unifying endpoint, server, and SaaS application backup capabilities.

In an announcement, Sal Sferlazza, NinjaOne’s CEO and co-founder, described the addition as “a major step forward” in the firm’s efforts to help customers improve productivity, protect data, and build resilience.

“The addition of Dropsuite not only expands the backup protection we offer, but it also brings a team of new Ninjas whose mindset perfectly aligns with NinjaOne’s values,” he explained.

“Dropsuite’s commitment to customer success and product excellence will help us accelerate growth and better serve our customers. I couldn’t be happier to welcome our new team members to NinjaOne.”

NinjaOne targets unified ransomware protection

The acquisition comes at a time when many organizations still possess fragmented backup strategies, tools, and teams due to large amounts of endpoints, cloud applications, remote devices, and SaaS platforms.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Phil Hochmuth, program vice president at research firm IDC’s Endpoint Management & Enterprise Mobility division, said this disjointed approach introduces unnecessary complexities in IT and security.

“Amid surging ransomware attacks, many organizations have a fragmented backup strategy with a patchwork of legacy endpoint tools, bolt-on SaaS protectors, and disconnected consoles,” he said.

“This approach introduces inefficiencies and blind spots and increases the risk of operational disruptions and intentional and unintentional data loss from human error, application issues, disgruntled employees, and cyber attacks.”

Dropsuite acquisition will boost customer safety

With Dropsuite’s integration into the NinjaOne portfolio, the firm can now offer a unified backup suite capable of providing secure automated backups across endpoints, servers, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace, alongside real-time archiving.

By unifying these use cases into a single platform, NinjaOne said organizations of all sizes can now simplify their workloads whilst leveraging robust data protection, simplified backup workflows, as well as enhanced security and compliance.

“Dropsuite helps organizations protect their data with intuitive yet powerful cloud backup software,” commented Charif El-Ansari, CEO at Dropsuite.

“Together with NinjaOne, we’re even better suited to make our customers successful with one integrated console that automates endpoint and SaaS application backup. We will continue to solve our customers’ biggest challenges together.”