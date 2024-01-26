The 23andMe data breach is getting messier by the day

The 23andMe data breach continues to worsen, with the biotechnology company revealing that the breach remained undetected for about five months.

In a customer notification letter, the company stated that threat actors gained access to their systems between April 2023 and September 2023.

The attack was also defined in the letter as a credential stuffing attack which saw the threat actor use previously compromised user credentials to gain access to the its systems

23andMe has confirmed the compromised data included information pertaining to users' family tree data, while also admitting to the potential breach of personal zip codes and birth dates.

This news adds insult to injury for a company which has been on the defensive since day one.

According to the SEC filing, 23andMe became aware of the breach when a threat actor claimed to have accessed user data at the start of October.

23andMe was adamant, however, that only a “very small percentage (0.1%)” of its users would have been made vulnerable by the threat actor, only quietly admitting that “profile information about other users’ ancestry” had also been breached in large quantities.

It later transpired that the extent of the breach was far larger than expected, with roughly 6.9 million users having been affected by the incident.

23andMe maintained a defensive strategy, however, as the data breach spiraled into a public relations disaster.

23andMe tore up the public relations rule book

In early January, the company sent a letter to a group of victims-turned-plaintiffs which asserted that customers “failed to update their passwords” following previous breaches.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Synk) Discover the different ways your business can use AI



DOWNLOAD NOW

23andMe doubled down on their denial of any wrong-doing or responsibility, describing victims of the breach as negligent.

They also vehemently denied that the incident was a “result of 23andMe’s alleged failure to maintain reasonable security measures under the CPRA.”

In light of this recent news, 23andMe still appears to be pushing the blame on its end users.

In the latest letter, 23andMe states that the threat actor was “able to gain access to your account” because customer’s used the same usernames and passwords that had been “used on other websites that were previously compromised.”

23andMe has temporarily paused certain functionalities on its platform, and in response to the breach the company is also enforcing password updates and the use of 2FA.