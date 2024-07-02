Essential guide to antivirus for Mac
The focus on the state of malware for Apple devices has become larger due to the Apple ecosystem's continued gain in popularity within enterprise-sized companies. Finding malware on a Mac is relatively rare, but the number of threats to macOS is rising.
Apple’s ecosystem isn’t impenetrable. Gaining insight into growing malware trends will contribute to company safety. This whitepaper from Jamf shares tips on how you can protect your Mac fleet against escalating security threats.
Here’s what you will learn:
- How malware threats are increasingly affecting Mac users
- Why understanding malware trends is vital to securing private data
- How to ensure your Mac devices stay protected
