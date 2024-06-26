Getting value from generative AI
Become more productive and pursue innovation
Public and private organizations want to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation. Generative AI models can generate a variety of benefits for the companies that deploy them.
In this paper, you'll find important descriptions of how HPE Intel-based ProLiant Gen11 solutions for generative AI help companies create value and improve productivity.
Highlights include:
- Automated content creation in whatever form the underlying generative AI model understands, including text, images, video, animations, 3-D models, complex simulations, and more.
- Chatbots that can ingest customer history, emails, phone logs, voice data, and more to help automate and speed up customer support, handle sales inquiries, create bids and proposals, and so forth.
- Systems to ingest and organize incoming data, automate data entry and tagging, define more efficient delivery routes, organize pick and pack assignments, and so on.
Download now
Provided by HPE | Intel
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.