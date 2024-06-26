Getting value from generative AI

Public and private organizations want to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation. Generative AI models can generate a variety of benefits for the companies that deploy them.

In this paper, you'll find important descriptions of how HPE Intel-based ProLiant Gen11 solutions for generative AI help companies create value and improve productivity.

Highlights include:

Automated content creation in whatever form the underlying generative AI model understands, including text, images, video, animations, 3-D models, complex simulations, and more.

Chatbots that can ingest customer history, emails, phone logs, voice data, and more to help automate and speed up customer support, handle sales inquiries, create bids and proposals, and so forth.

Systems to ingest and organize incoming data, automate data entry and tagging, define more efficient delivery routes, organize pick and pack assignments, and so on.

Download now

Provided by HPE | Intel