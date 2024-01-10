Threat actors are exploiting malfunctioning AI systems caused by “untrustworthy data”, a new advisory from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) warns.

The new NIST report on trustworthy and responsible AI reveals how hackers can intentionally ‘poison’ AI systems and cause them to malfunction, which they can then exploit.

Worryingly, the report also notes developers have no foolproof way to guard against attacks of this nature.

One of the report’s authors, NIST computer scientist Apostol Vassilev, said current mitigation strategies used to combat attacks of this nature cannot guarantee protection.

“We also describe current mitigation strategies reported in the literature, but these available defenses currently lack robust assurances that they fully mitigate the risks,” he said. “We are encouraging the community to come up with better defenses.”

Adding to the problems facing organizations deploying AI, the attack methods outlined in the NIST’s report require little prior knowledge of the system itself and are not limited to the most sophisticated threat actors.

Co-author, professor Alina Oprea of Northeastern University, noted, “[m]]ost of these attacks are fairly easy to mount and require minimum knowledge of the AI system and limited adversarial capabilities.”

Four major attack types used to target vulnerable AI systems

The NIST report outlines the four primary types of attacks used to compromise AI technologies: poisoning, evasion, privacy, and abuse attacks.

Poisoning attacks require hackers to access the model during the training phase, using corrupted data to fundamentally alter the system’s inferences. By feeding the AI system unvetted data the attackers are able to influence how it will behave once it is deployed.

For example, a chatbot could be made to generate offensive or threatening responses to prompts by injecting malicious content into the model while it is being trained.

Similar to poisoning attacks, abuse attacks also where data used to train the data is used to create vulnerabilities in the system. Abuse differs in that, instead of inserting malicious content used to produce undesired behaviors from the AI, abuse attacks use incorrect information that comes from a purportedly legitimate source in order to compromise the system.

Evasion attacks take place after the deployment of an AI system and involve threat actors using subtle alterations in inputs to try and skew the model’s intended function.

One example provided in the report included using small changes in traffic signs to cause an autonomous vehicle to misinterpret them and respond in potentially dangerous, unprescribed ways.

Privacy attacks also occur during the deployment phase of an AI systems lifecycle. A privacy attack involves threat actors interacting with the AI system to gain information on the AI which they can then use to pinpoint weaknesses they can exploit.

Chatbots provide a clear example of this type of attack vector, where attackers can ask the AI legitimate, seemingly harmless questions and use the answers to improve their understanding of the data used to train the model.

As with poisoning and abuse attacks, being able to influence the data that models are trained on ultimately leads to being able to influence the AI system, and so privacy attacks also build on this concept by trying to get the AI itself to give away vital information that could be used to compromise the system.