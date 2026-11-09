Modern identity security with SailPoint Atlas

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Modern identity security with SailPoint Atlas
(Image credit: SailPoint)

SailPoint Atlas is the foundation for intelligent identity security, unifying discovery, governance and protection of all identities, data and infrastructure. By combining AI insights, threat intelligence and extensible orchestration, it elevates identity to the core of enterprise security.

  • Centralizes identity data as a single source of truth
  • Scales governance across all identity types, including AI agents and cloud infrastructure
  • Automates intelligent, risk-aware access decisions with AI and workflows
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