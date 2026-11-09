The new era of executive risk: Why identity security must be continuous

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The new era of executive risk: Why identity security must be continuous
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A guide to managing risk and supporting audit readiness across all human and non-human identities

Rapid growth across multi-cloud environments, third-party relationships, and machine accounts creates unprecedented identity complexity. When access controls remain fragmented, this ecosystem sprawl exposes the entire enterprise to security vulnerabilities and regulatory compliance gaps. This white paper delivers an actionable, continuous governance framework to unify visibility, simplify compliance, and mitigate executive-level risk by securing every human and machine identity across the organization.

Discover key insights into how to:

  • Replace periodic audits with continuous compliance
  • Govern human and machine identities
  • Build a foundation for continuous governance
  • Strengthen audit readiness to help meet board expectations
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