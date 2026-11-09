Moving beyond static security

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Moving beyond static security
(Image credit: SailPoint)

The 3-layer framework for real-time agentic authorization

AI agents don't ask for permission. They interpret a goal and act, chaining decisions across systems in seconds. Static, provisioning-time access control wasn't built for that. This white paper presents a 3-layer framework for real-time agentic authorization, so you can enforce identity, intent, and risk at every action an agent takes, not just at login.

Inside you will find:

  • Why static access control fails
  • Why identity-aware authorization beats legacy IAM
  • How to enforce continuous authorization
  • How to govern every agent with defense-in-depth
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