NIS 2 compliance with WatchGuard Technologies
WatchGuard whitepaper - Demystifying NIS 2 requirements
The European Union has taken a significant step towards fortifying cybersecurity across the bloc by introducing the second version of its Network and Information Systems Directive, or NIS 2 (aka NIS2). This updated legislation expands upon the original NIS Directive, aiming to create a more robust and unified approach to cyber defense.
NIS 2 applies to a broader range of organisations, mandates stricter security measures, and emphasizes improved incident reporting and information sharing. Understanding your obligations under NIS 2 and taking proactive steps towards compliance is crucial for any business operating within the European Union.
Other key findings Download the white paper, NIS 2 Compliance with WatchGuard Technologies, for a deeper look at NIS 2 compliance requirements and how to prepare your organisation.
Download now
Provided by WatchGuard Technologies
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.