Cloud security fears, rising costs, privacy concerns?

Cloud computing is often described as a game-changer. It’s faster to deploy, flexible and puts less load on your internal IT resources. However, companies have different needs, and having no control over the hardware or infrastructure can be challenging.

Consequently, organizations are giving more thought to concerns over the rising costs associated with cloud computing. This whitepaper explores the factors driving the demand for on-premises infrastructure

Here’s what you’ll learn:

The percentage of IT leaders that encountered issues with their cloud solutions.

The factors driving the resurgence of on-prem dedicated servers.

How to choose the right infrastructure for your business lifecycle.

Download now

Provided by Vodien