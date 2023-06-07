ThreatLabz Report: The state of encrypted attacks
What's hiding in your web traffic?
A vast majority of today's cyber attacks use encryption to bypass defenses. The Zscaler ThreatLabz team analyzed data from the world's largest security cloud - processing over 250 billion transactions per day - to uncover what threats are hiding in SSL/TLS.
Learn how the encrypted threat landscape has evolved and what you can do about it in this ThreatLabz report: The State of Encrypted Attacks, 2022.
You’ll discover their learnings from analyzing encrypted traffic across the Zscaler cloud from Oct 2021-Sept 2022, blocking 24 billion threats over HTTPS along the way. A 20% increase from the 20.7 billion threats blocked in 2021.
Download the report now to discover more on topics including:
- Which industries and locations came under fire
- Where most enterprise defense strategies fall short
- Best practices for stopping encrypted attacks using zero trust.
Provided by Zscaler
