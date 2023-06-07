ThreatLabz Report: The state of encrypted attacks

By ITPro
published

What's hiding in your web traffic?

Whitepaper cover with title over image of high rise buildings with red circular digital icons dotted around
(Image credit: Zscaler)

A vast majority of today's cyber attacks use encryption to bypass defenses. The Zscaler ThreatLabz team analyzed data from the world's largest security cloud - processing over 250 billion transactions per day - to uncover what threats are hiding in SSL/TLS.

Learn how the encrypted threat landscape has evolved and what you can do about it in this ThreatLabz report: The State of Encrypted Attacks, 2022. 

You’ll discover their learnings from analyzing encrypted traffic across the Zscaler cloud from Oct 2021-Sept 2022, blocking 24 billion threats over HTTPS along the way. A 20% increase from the 20.7 billion threats blocked in 2021.

Download the report now to discover more on topics including:

  • Which industries and locations came under fire
  • Where most enterprise defense strategies fall short
  • Best practices for stopping encrypted attacks using zero trust.

Provided by  Zscaler

ITPro