Quantum computing & quantum-safe security
This paper looks at the implications of quantum computing on the cybersecurity landscape.
It explores what the technology is, alongside its benefits and threats. It also analyzes the need for quantum-safe cybersecurity measures; discussing solutions available today that can protect against quantum threats, alongside those that will be available in the near future.
Finally, this paper explains the need for organizations to embrace crypto-agility within their encryption solutions, so that they remain secure both today, and in the post-quantum era.
