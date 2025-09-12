Reducing security and network complexity during cloud adoption
For most organizations, the end goal of cloud migration is clear, but the path there is less so.
Migration takes time and introduces a ton of complexity for security and IT teams — often in the form of redundant systems, inconsistent security coverage, and emerging organizational silos. As a result, end-user performance can suffer, attacks can become harder to detect, and teams lose a lot of valuable time dealing with it all.
Join our webinar on cloud migration to learn strategies for overcoming these challenges. You’ll hear about:
- Common causes and symptoms of excessive IT and security complexity during cloud migration
- Strategies organizations have used to overcome complexity and deliver great, secure app experiences during cloud migration
- The outcomes of those strategies, and how Cloudflare can help deliver them across different industries and migration use cases
