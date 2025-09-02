10 Endpoint Security Tips You Should Know

10 Endpoint Security Tips You Should Know
(Image credit: Huntress)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Did you know that 70% of successful breaches start at the endpoint?

Endpoints—like computers, laptops, and mobile devices—are prime targets for cybercriminals. You need to be ready to defend them against attacks.

In this eBook, we've curated the top 10 must-know endpoint security tips that every IT and security professional should have in their arsenal. Discover key insights like:

  • How to identify vulnerable entry points
  • Where to strengthen your security protocols and processes
  • The value an EDR solution can bring

Download your copy today and learn how you can elevate your endpoint security.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Managed Security Awareness Training (SAT) Buyers Guide
    Managed Security Awareness Training (SAT) Buyers Guide

    whitepaper

  • The State of Identity Security in 2025: A Survey of 600+ Security Professionals
    The State of Identity Security in 2025: A Survey of 600+ Security Professionals

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸