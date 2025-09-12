The CISO’s Guide to Stopping Ransomware

The CISO’s Guide to Stopping Ransomware
How to Secure Your Organization Against Phishing and Ransomware with Next-Generation MFA

Legacy MFA isn’t enough to stop today’s sophisticated cyber threats. Discover how phishing-resistant MFA with biometrics devices, and FIDO2 compliance protects your business from phishing, ransomware, and MFA bypass attacks.

In this ebook, you’ll learn:

  • Why legacy MFA is no longer effective
  • How phishing-resistant MFA eliminates credential-based attacks
  • The real financial toll of weak authentication methods
  • How cybercrime has become cheaper, faster, and easier for attackers
  • Why combining biometrics with hardware-backed MFA stops prompt bombing, SIM swaps, and phishing
  • What steps CISOs can take now to modernize their defenses
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers.

