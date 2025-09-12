The CISO’s Guide to Stopping Ransomware
How to Secure Your Organization Against Phishing and Ransomware with Next-Generation MFA
Legacy MFA isn’t enough to stop today’s sophisticated cyber threats. Discover how phishing-resistant MFA with biometrics devices, and FIDO2 compliance protects your business from phishing, ransomware, and MFA bypass attacks.
In this ebook, you’ll learn:
- Why legacy MFA is no longer effective
- How phishing-resistant MFA eliminates credential-based attacks
- The real financial toll of weak authentication methods
- How cybercrime has become cheaper, faster, and easier for attackers
- Why combining biometrics with hardware-backed MFA stops prompt bombing, SIM swaps, and phishing
- What steps CISOs can take now to modernize their defenses
