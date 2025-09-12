The CISO’s Guide to Stopping Ransomware

How to Secure Your Organization Against Phishing and Ransomware with Next-Generation MFA

Legacy MFA isn’t enough to stop today’s sophisticated cyber threats. Discover how phishing-resistant MFA with biometrics devices, and FIDO2 compliance protects your business from phishing, ransomware, and MFA bypass attacks.

In this ebook, you’ll learn:

Why legacy MFA is no longer effective

How phishing-resistant MFA eliminates credential-based attacks

The real financial toll of weak authentication methods

How cybercrime has become cheaper, faster, and easier for attackers

Why combining biometrics with hardware-backed MFA stops prompt bombing, SIM swaps, and phishing

What steps CISOs can take now to modernize their defenses