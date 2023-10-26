Ransomware attacks increased by over 37% in 2023, with the average enterprise ransom payment exceeding $100,000, with criminals demanding around $5.3 million average. The United States experiences the most ransomware attacks, with Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany following behind.

The 2023 ThreatLabz State of Ransomware Report from Zscaler shares the latest ransomware trends based on data from the world’s largest security cloud. The topics explored in this latest ransomware report include:

2022 top ransomware attack statistics by industry and ransomware family

The evolution of ransomware and current attack sequence

Key ransomware trends including supply chain attacks, ransomware as a service, geo-political and law enforcement attacks, and more

How to safeguard your organization against ransomware attacks with a zero trust strategy

Ransomware predictions for 2023-2024

Dive into the metrics and discover findings, predictions, and best practices that will shape future ransomware defense strategies.

Download the report today.

Provided by Zscaler