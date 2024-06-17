Shielding the future

Cloudflare sets out to build a better understanding of the threat landscape facing Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams across Europe. They recently interviewed more than 4,000 cybersecurity professionals from 13 markets across the region.

The survey uncovered new findings on security preparedness and outcomes that reveal how organizations are coping with rising volumes of cybersecurity incidents, their levels of preparedness, and outcomes experienced. The results are alarming - attacks are increasing and organizations are not sufficiently prepared.



Other key findings including:

Empty list39% of the respondents experienced at least one cybersecurity incident in the past 12 months

Of those that experienced cybersecurity incidents, 43% experienced more than 10, and 19% experienced more than 30

Only 29% of organizations think they are highly prepared to address a cybersecurity incident

Watch now

Provided by Cloudflare