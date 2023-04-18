The Okta hybrid work report 2023
How European leaders are building long-term strategies for hybrid working
By now, we all know that hybrid work is here to stay – but what steps should organizations take to future-proof these work models?
And what role will modern identity and access management platforms like Okta play in helping them balance productivity and security, despite business challenges?
Download this whitepaper to find out how European leaders are building long-term strategies for hybrid working.
