The power of the One True Zero Trust Platform

In today’s modern business landscape, employees are working in and out of offices, apps are moving to the cloud, and devices are everywhere. This hyper-distribution of resources creates a dangerously wide attack surface, and yesterday’s perimeter-based security architectures are simply no match for today’s advanced threats.

Experts have found that adopting a zero trust architecture can mitigate the cybersecurity risks posed by the current threat landscape while improving user experiences and reducing cost and complexity.

This whitepaper demonstrates how the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, the One True Zero Trust platform, provides substantial economic value by helping organizations:

Stop breaches

Simplify infrastructure and its management

Improve user productivity

Accelerate M&A time-to-value.

