ManageEngine debuts new MSP platform to streamline IT operations
The new MSP Central platform targets IT sprawl with integrated RMM, PSA, and advanced server monitoring
Enterprise IT management specialist ManageEngine has cut the ribbon on MSP Central, a new platform designed to tackle modern operational challenges faced by MSPs.
In an announcement, ManageEngine said the unified solution streamlines service delivery, device management, threat protection, and infrastructure monitoring through a single interface.
Built with native multi-tenancy and modular architecture, the offering combines capabilities such as remote monitoring and management (RMM), professional services automation (PSA), server monitoring, and endpoint security, complete with flexible modular pricing.
Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine, said MSP Central has been designed “from the ground up” to streamline the firm’s IT management and security capabilities.
“While each of these modules stands strong on its own, together they form a truly unified platform—delivering a single, connected experience for service providers,” he explained.
“This approach lets MSPs consolidate their operations, eliminate tool sprawl, and enable their teams to work more efficiently and effectively—all from a unified console."
ManageEngine targets unified capabilities
The new service enables MSPs to only adopt the components they require to eliminate bundling and mandatory licensing requirements for functionality that isn’t required.
MSP Central includes RMM capabilities to enable efficient monitoring of devices across clients, complete with features such as patching, asset visibility, and proactive remediation, alongside unified PSA tools such as integrated ticketing, contact management, SLAs, time tracking, and billing.
MSPs can also leverage advanced server monitoring that covers Windows, Linux, databases, and virtual systems, backed by automated alerts and deep metrics, while the platform’s endpoint security capabilities offer comprehensive protection in the ongoing battle against evolving cyber threats.
MSP Central also integrates AI-powered automation tools geared towards boosting efficiency, including ticket summarization, sentiment detection, alert correlation, and predictive thresholds.
Additionally, the platform includes more than 20 third-party integrations across IT, security, and business ecosystems via open APIs and pre-built connectors, and can be integrated into cloud marketplaces and wider partner ecosystems.
Evolving MSP needs
ManageEngine said the new platform allows for more efficient management of day-to-day operations across clients at a time when many MSPs are facing pressure to scale operations and differentiate from their competition.
The release of MSP Central also marks the beginnings of the firm’s long-term MSP platform strategy as it looks to further eliminate the friction of fragmented systems.
Future enhancements will focus on expanding into adjacent domains such as security information and event management (SIEM), privileged access management (PAM), and advanced analytics, in addition to deeper integrations with business applications and partner ecosystems.
“We’re starting with RMM, PSA, and advanced server monitoring, but this is just the beginning,” Venkatachalam added.
“Our vision is to bring all of ManageEngine’s standalone MSP tools together under this platform, delivering depth, flexibility, and scalability that helps providers grow alongside their clients’ needs. MSP Central is designed to support MSPs for the long haul.”
