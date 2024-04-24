Trusted security from the edge to the cloud
Counter cyber risks and threats
The HPE Proliant Gen11 Server family offers serious, baked-in security—including a silicon root of trust, a trusted supply chain, and full-stack protection—so that businesses can focus on building and using solutions to meet their goals and objectives.
Highlights include:
- HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management provides protection at the OS, platform, and application layers
- A secure supply chain ensures use and validation of secure components, protected across the entire lifecycle
- End-to-end security and zero trust design means architects can deploy HPE servers with confidence
