Blackpoint Cyber and NinjaOne partner to bolster MSP cybersecurity

Managed detection and response (MDR) provider Blackpoint Cyber has announced a new partnership with NinjaOne.

The collaboration aims to enhance and streamline cybersecurity for MSPs as they continue to navigate an evolving threat landscape.

By combining Blackpoint’s MDR expertise with NinjaOne’s endpoint management platform, the move promises to simplify security and deliver improved response times through rapid threat detection. For MSPs, that means greater visibility, security, and control across every endpoint in their IT estate.

In an announcement, Blackpoint Cyber CEO Gagan Singh said the partnership is built on a shared commitment to helping IT teams tackle modern security threats.

“By aligning our expertise in threat detection and response with NinjaOne’s leadership in endpoint management, we’re laying the foundation for a smarter, more unified approach to cyber security—one that reduces complexity while strengthening resilience,” he explained.

Founded in 2014 by former NSA cybersecurity expert Jon Murchison, Blackpoint Cyber specializes in MDR services for MSPs and security teams, backed by an around-the-clock, human-led Security Operations Center (SOC) for continuous monitoring and threat response.

NinjaOne provides a cloud-native automated endpoint management platform that works to provide visibility, security, and control across all customer endpoints, simplifying management, patching, and environments at scale.

The pair’s collaboration targets SMBs and MSPs as they expand their digital footprints and face increasingly sophisticated security threats in the era of AI.

According to a forthcoming survey from payment giant Mastercard, which quizzed more than 5,000 SMB owners across four continents, almost half of its respondents said their business had been hit by a cyber attack, with one in five of those impacted either filing for bankruptcy or closing their doors for good.

“In the face of increasingly sophisticated and dynamic cyber security threats, MSPs require robust, enterprise-grade solutions that support rapid threat detection, response orchestration, and enforcement of a consistent security posture across distributed environments,” commented Erzan Uygur, NinjaOne’s vice president of strategy and operations.

“Blackpoint Cyber shares our customer-first mindset, and together we are delivering a modern security experience built on proactivity, adaptability, and reliability.”

