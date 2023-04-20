Breaking down the barriers to 3D design
Designing for the future
The demand for 3D design is growing. Fast. Yet organisations are struggling to keep up.
In this on-demand webinar, we reveal the barriers to entry with 3D design, and outline why greater industry standardisation and tech alignment could break through those time and budget issues.
Our expert panel will discuss:
- The biggest challenges facing 3D design right now
- Tech alignment and standardisation - The critical role of 3D software
- Supporting new talent to 3D design
