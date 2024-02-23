Google confirms Gmail is “here to stay” amid speculation over plans to scrap the email service

Gmail users took to social media overnight to voice concerns over speculation that Google plans to scrap the email service. But it was all a hoax.

An email purporting to be from Google began circulating online on Thursday 22 titled ‘Google is sunsetting Gmail’.

The user notification claimed that as of August 1, Gmail will “officially be sunsetted, marking the end of its service”.

“We are reaching out to share an important update about Gmail,” the fake notice read. “After years of connecting millions worldwide, enabling seamless communication, and fostering countless connections, the journey of Gmail is coming to a close.

“This means that as of this data, Gmail will no longer support sending, receiving, or storing emails.”

Users duped by the hoax were, naturally, concerned, with some taking to ‘X’ to voice complaints over the decision.

Google has since issued a response to the hoax with a five-word post on X, confirming that "Gmail is here to stay".

Gmail is going nowhere

The notice appears to have been an altered version of a previous legitimate email sent to users last year informing them that Gmail Basic HTML view was being wound down.

Gmail represents a core product line for Google as part of its Google Workspace productivity suite. The platform boasts more than 1.8 billion active users, according to statistics.

Google has a reputation for scrapping product lines. There's even a website dedicated to projects consigned to the scrapheap.

But axing the platform would be a highly disruptive move from Google, especially considering the tech giant has unveiled a raft of new AI additions in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, Google announced new features for Workspace powered by Gemini, its flagship large language model (LLM).

‘Gemini for Google Workspace’ will bring new AI capabilities to Workspace apps including Gmail, Google Docs, Meet, and Sheets.

“Today we’re launching Gemini Business, a lower price offering to help organizations big and small get started with generative AI in Workspace,” the company said.

“This plan gives them access to Gemini for Workspace — including experiences like Help me write in Docs and Gmail, Enhanced Smart Fill in Sheets and image generation in Slides — for as low as $20 per user per month with an annual commitment.

“Customers can also purchase Gemini Enterprise, which replaces Duet AI for Workspace Enterprise. Gemini Enterprise offers the same capabilities as Gemini Business with more usage. It also includes additional capabilities for AI-powered meetings, where Gemini can translate closed captions in more than 100 language pairs, and soon even take meeting notes.”