This handy new Gmail feature is exactly what you need to clean up your inbox
A simple change in Gmail will give users more control over repeat senders
Google has announced a new feature to quickly sort Gmail inboxes, with the aim of reducing clutter from ongoing newsletter subscriptions, promotional emails, or blogs.
Through ‘manage subscriptions’, Gmail users can view their active email subscriptions with a dedicated pane.
This allows users to quickly manage subscriptions and rid themselves of unwanted emails that may be cluttering their inbox.
For more detail, the manage subscriptions pane also shows the most frequent senders first, with numbers given for how many emails they’ve sent over a defined period.
Clicking any one sender will show all the emails they’ve sent, the company explained in a blog post.
When a user wishes to unsubscribe from any one sender, Gmail will handle the unsubscribe request from there, making it a one-click process.
The new feature from Google bears similarities to Microsoft’s ‘Sweep’ function in Outlook. This tool allows users to essentially automate their inbox by creating specific rules to move or delete correspondence based on keywords, or even the sender.
Gmail gets the AI treatment
Google has added a slew of new features to Gmail in the past year, with the most significant being various generative AI features available via Gemini within Workspace.
Users can now ask Gemini to summarize received emails, draft or rewrite new emails, and search their inbox for specific messages or attachments based on natural language prompts.
The AI assistant can also draw on Google Drive and Google Calendar to provide context for emails or answer business-focused questions such as “when is the client meeting tomorrow?”.
Read ITPro’s in-depth review of Google Gemini AI for Workspace for more details on how AI is reshaping Gmail.
