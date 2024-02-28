Microsoft Teams classic users now have more time to upgrade
Microsoft Teams Classic users will now have until July 2024 following the extension
Microsoft Teams classic users will now have more time to make the shift to the newer version of the productivity app following changes to Microsoft's end of availability deadline.
Microsoft had originally slated the end of March 2024 as Classic Teams’ end of availability, after which the firm had planned to automatically upgrade users from the old version to the new.
Now, Microsoft will give certain users “access to the classic Teams client” until the start of July 2024.
More specifically, users who have “encountered issues moving to new Teams or who don’t meet the prerequisites to upgrade” will be able to utilize the extended deadline.
“This will give admins more time to address any issues encountered during this process,” Microsoft said in an update.
Microsoft also cited the “concerns around our timeline” as a reasoning for the decision.
This is in reference to the backlash the firm received when it first announced the end of availability for Classic Teams and the automatic update to the new client.
Many responded vocally to the decision on social media, criticizing Microsoft for forcing the new Teams client on them.
Taking on board these criticisms, the firm has opted for a longer and more phased approach to rolling out the new Teams client.
Microsoft Teams classic upgrade: How to make the shift
For classic users not encountering migration issues or those who do meet the prerequisites to upgrade, there are two client update processes available.
The first places the burden on Microsoft itself, in the form of a “microsoft-managed rollout.”
For those who leave policy controls on default settings, Microsoft will continue to roll out the new Teams client on systems as per the original schedule. It will, however, refrain from uninstalling the Classic Teams client for 14 days.
If a user has established their own admin privileges on teams, then they can opt for the second choice, the “admin-managed rollout.”
In this instance, admins can exert a level of control over the new Teams rollout as per Microsoft’s “Upgrade to the new Teams using policies” guidelines.
New Teams will still become the default client but the toggle to return to Classic Teams will remain available until mid-May. Again, Microsoft will then attempt to uninstall classic Teams after a period of 14 days.
According to Microsoft, the new Teams is twice as fast and consumes 50% less memory than the classic version.
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
George Fitzmaurice is a staff writer at ITPro, ChannelPro, and CloudPro, with a particular interest in AI regulation, data legislation, and market development. After graduating from the University of Oxford with a degree in English Language and Literature, he undertook an internship at the New Statesman before starting at ITPro. Outside of the office, George is both an aspiring musician and an avid reader.
Most Popular
By Ross Kelly
By Ross Kelly