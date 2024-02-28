Microsoft Teams classic users now have more time to upgrade

Microsoft Teams classic users will now have more time to make the shift to the newer version of the productivity app following changes to Microsoft's end of availability deadline.

Microsoft had originally slated the end of March 2024 as Classic Teams’ end of availability, after which the firm had planned to automatically upgrade users from the old version to the new.

Now, Microsoft will give certain users “access to the classic Teams client” until the start of July 2024.

More specifically, users who have “encountered issues moving to new Teams or who don’t meet the prerequisites to upgrade” will be able to utilize the extended deadline.

“This will give admins more time to address any issues encountered during this process,” Microsoft said in an update.

Microsoft also cited the “concerns around our timeline” as a reasoning for the decision.

This is in reference to the backlash the firm received when it first announced the end of availability for Classic Teams and the automatic update to the new client.

Many responded vocally to the decision on social media, criticizing Microsoft for forcing the new Teams client on them.

Taking on board these criticisms, the firm has opted for a longer and more phased approach to rolling out the new Teams client.

Microsoft Teams classic upgrade: How to make the shift

For classic users not encountering migration issues or those who do meet the prerequisites to upgrade, there are two client update processes available.

The first places the burden on Microsoft itself, in the form of a “microsoft-managed rollout.”

For those who leave policy controls on default settings, Microsoft will continue to roll out the new Teams client on systems as per the original schedule. It will, however, refrain from uninstalling the Classic Teams client for 14 days.

If a user has established their own admin privileges on teams, then they can opt for the second choice, the “admin-managed rollout.”

In this instance, admins can exert a level of control over the new Teams rollout as per Microsoft’s “Upgrade to the new Teams using policies” guidelines.

New Teams will still become the default client but the toggle to return to Classic Teams will remain available until mid-May. Again, Microsoft will then attempt to uninstall classic Teams after a period of 14 days.

According to Microsoft, the new Teams is twice as fast and consumes 50% less memory than the classic version.