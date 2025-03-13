Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app – here are three alternatives you can try instead

Microsoft has announced plans to end support for its Remote Desktop application in just over two months, according to a recent post on the firm’s blog .

The tool will reach end of life (EOL) on May 27 2025, at which point it will no longer be supported or available to download and install from the Microsoft store.

Users must migrate to the replacement Windows App to continue using Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box.

Microsoft said the Windows App offers many improvements to Remote Desktop, including unified access to multiple Windows services such as Cloud PCs and virtual desktops.

It offers customizable home screens, multi-monitor support, and dynamic display resolutions, as well as enhanced remote work experiences via features like device redirection, Microsoft Teams optimizations, and account switching.

To prepare for the transition, Microsoft advised Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box users to head straight to the Microsoft store to download the Windows App.

Remote Desktop and Remote Desktop Service users are advised to switch initially to the ‘Remote Desktop Connection’ and ‘RemoteApp and Desktop Connection’ services respectively, until these connection types are available in the Windows App.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Users should then review any known issues and feature limitations of the Windows App to get ahead of any potential migration challenges before uninstalling the Remote Desktop App.

“IT administrators can help prepare their organizations by encouraging users of Remote Desktop app for Windows to start their transition to Windows App, and by updating internal resources such as user guidance, help desk documentation, and administrative materials, as needed,” Microsoft said.

Remote Desktop alternatives are available

As Microsoft pushes users off the Remote Desktop platform, some users may want to consider what other similar platforms are available on the market.

TeamViewer is one alternative, offering remote access to computers and other devices through its platform, along with supporting tools designed for IT technicians and support agents.

The cheapest TeamViewer license costs £15.90 a month and provides access to three devices, moving up to £35.90 a month for access to 200 devices on the TeamViewer Business plan.

The TeamViewer Premium and TeamViewer Corporate plans cost £67.90 and £139.90 a month for access to 300 and 500 devices, respectively.

Anydesk is another option for remote desk functionality, coming available in three different payment plans . The solo plan costs £19.90 for three devices, while the standard plan costs £30.90 for 20 devices and the advanced plan costs £67.90 for 100 devices.

There are also open source alternatives to Remote Desktop such as RustDesk, which can be accessed easily on almost any platform and boasts a high level of security.

RustDesk is one of the cheaper alternatives out there , priced at $9.90 a month and going up to $19.90 for a customizable plan that can include as many additional devices as needed for $0.10 per device extra a month.