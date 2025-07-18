Microsoft and CISPE make ‘significant breakthrough’ with software licensing concessions – critics say it's all just 'smoke and mirrors'
European cloud providers can now offer Microsoft software on a pay-as-you-go software basis
An alliance of European cloud providers has won concessions from Microsoft over its software licensing practices that could settle a long-running battle.
As part of the deal, Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE) said members will now be allowed to offer Microsoft software to customers on a pay-as-you-go basis via the CSP-Hoster (CSP-H) program, with stronger privacy for customers of European cloud providers.
This, it said, will make pricing conditions for products including Windows Server and SQL Server more comparable to those of Microsoft’s own cloud platform, Azure.
“The agreement we reached with Microsoft marks a significant breakthrough in our long-standing efforts to ensure a level playing field,” said Francisco Mingorance, secretary general of CISPE.
“For enterprise customers, the new programs directly address previous concerns of CISPE members and empowers European enterprises to choose among a wide range of cloud solutions that meet their sovereignty, compliance, and economic needs.”
Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 Local will allow deployment on local cloud infrastructure, taking a further step toward digital sovereignty for European customers.
The deal applies to current CISPE members and eligible European cloud providers who join CISPE in the coming months. Microsoft has said it may expand access after a one-year review of the program's effectiveness.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Notably, the deal doesn’t apply to hyperscale cloud providers designated by Microsoft as ‘Listed Providers’. This, CISPE said, will help support competition and innovation across the European digital ecosystem by strengthening regional providers.
What’s the story behind the Microsoft-CISPE dispute?
The conflict between Microsoft and CISPE stretches back several years, with the latter having filed a formal complaint with the European Commission in 2022 amid claims the tech giant imposes higher charges for customers running its software on rival clouds.
In May this year, the European Cloud Competition Observatory (ECCO), charged with providing independent oversight on a deal, issued a report describing Microsoft's offering as 'disappointing' and giving the company an Amber rating.
Ryan Triplette, executive director of the Coalition for Fair Software Licensing, suggested the agreement still leaves questions unanswered.
"Every stalling tactic has just bought Microsoft more time to lock in customers with restrictive and anti-competitive licensing practices," he said.
"This is more smoke and mirrors from Microsoft: offer weak concessions in an attempt to avoid regulatory scrutiny and disingenuously pretend these actions promote European competition," Triplette added.
"Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to line its pockets at the expense of customer choice around the world.”
Notably, the deal lacks two provisions that CISPE had been calling for. First and foremost, it doesn't allow for Windows 10/11 VDI multi-session on European-owned multi-tenant infrastructure.
Similarly, it doesn’t remove the need to use Entra ID to activate Azure Active Directory and Microsoft 365 to allow full replacement and interoperability.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Microsoft’s EU data boundary project crosses the finish line
- What the new Microsoft Sovereign Cloud push means for European customers
- Software licensing is becoming a minefield for IT leaders
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s new agent for ChatGPT
News ChatGPT agent will bridge "research and action" – but OpenAI is keen to stress it's still a work in progress
-
Three and Ericsson just launch new managed 5G service for businesses
News The new 5G service looks to supercharge business connectivity across Ireland
-
Software licensing is becoming a minefield for IT leaders – and it’s driving them into the arms of the open source community
News Oracle Java is causing particular headaches, with many saying they plan to migrate to open source alternatives
-
OpenAI's plan to acquire AI coding startup Windsurf ended in disaster – here’s how the deal fell apart
News The acquisition by Cognition comes after a rumored $3bn offer from OpenAI fell through
-
Microsoft Teams just added a convenient new feature you can find in Slack
News Microsoft Teams has announced a raft of new updates, including a new threaded conversations feature for channels.
-
‘Developers will need to adapt’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Google’s Sundar Pichai in revealing the scale of AI-generated code at the tech giants – and it’s a stark warning for software developers
News Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is the latest big tech figure to reveal the scale of AI-generated code at the tech giant, prompting more questions about the future of software development.
-
Microsoft faces another lawsuit over software licensing practices
News Microsoft is facing one of the UK's largest ever class action lawsuits over its software licensing practices.
-
Intune flaw pushed Windows 11 upgrades on blocked devices
News Microsoft is working on a solution after Intune upgraded devices contrary to policies
-
Microsoft justifies 365 price increases after MP concerns
News Microsoft’s UK VP of external affairs has defended the tech giant's price increases
-
Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app – here are three alternatives you can try instead
News Microsoft has announced plans to end support for its Remote Desktop application in just over two months.