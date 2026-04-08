Marc Benioff thinks AI isn't quite ready to replace software engineers
Claims of AI replacing software engineers aren't fully reflected in big tech hiring trends, according to Marc Benioff
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff still believes AI is nowhere near capable of replacing software engineers, and the proof is in the fact that many major industry players are still hiring for roles in this domain.
Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Benioff said that AI is undoubtedly having a positive impact on software engineering, enabling teams to ramp up production and unlock significant productivity gains.
The technology isn’t a silver bullet and an excuse to reduce headcount, however.
Human workers remain critical and many big tech companies leading the charge in AI are still hiring in areas like software engineering – a trend he said acts as the “canary in the coal mine” for AI’s current capabilities.
“The models still cannot operate autonomously,” he said. “We’re not at that level yet of AI.”
“Our engineering organisation is probably more than 30% productive, but I wouldn’t call it 100% more productive, and that’s why even in the top AI companies, if you go to their job boards, you’ll see they are still hiring a lot of engineers,” Benioff added.
“Even though these top AI companies … have these unbelievable models, they need a lot of humans. That’s probably the canary in the coal mine that we know that the models are not at that level yet.”
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Statistics from TrueUp, a platform that tracks open positions in the tech sector, shows engineering job openings have been trending upward slightly over the last two years.
Yet despite continued demand - albeit mild compared to pre-2023 levels - concerns about the impact of AI on entry-level roles have been rising.
Analysis from IDC in November 2025 warned entry-level roles will be among the hardest hit by AI adoption, and developers have been firmly in the crosshairs with this trend.
The changing face of software engineering
The influx of AI tools in software engineering has precipitated significant change in the profession over the last two years. In late 2024, for example, Gartner warned anywhere up to 80% of engineers will be forced to upskill to accommodate for changing skills requirements.
In January last year, Benioff himself proclaimed that the company “might not hire any software engineers” due to the advances in generative and agentic AI tools.
Despite that bold claim, Benioff said the CRM giant still has over 15,000 engineers globally, which has given the company a vital insight into how the technology is changing daily workflows.
When asked about whether AI would mean engineers need to become “generalists”, Benioff noted that many are now acting in a supervisory capacity managing agents working away in the background.
“The key thing about these 15,000 engineers, they’re all out there all over the world, all of them can now be hugely augmented with these coding tools,” he said.
“It could be Anthropic 4.6, it could be OpenAI Codex, it could be Cursor,” Benioff added. “But they start to use these models, they’re now working not only with the AI, but agents to help them code and they can even become somewhat supervisory over these agents.”
The use of AI still requires humans in the loop to ensure security and safety standards are maintained, however. This has become a recurring talking point with the rise of AI coding over the last 18 months. Indeed, a slew of studies highlighting AI-generated code flaws and the need for more hands-on supervision by developers.
Research from CodeRabbit in December, for example, found that although AI is helping improve developer productivity, the efficiency gains are being offset by flawed code and security issues, with many facing increased levels of manual remediation.
The situation with agents is no different. Workers across a range of professions are now managing these autonomous bots and encountering higher workloads.
Six in 10 knowledge workers who manage agents told Asana their roles are made more difficult due to “confidently wrong outputs”, highlighting the need for robust safeguards and supervision.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
ROI is about more than profitability when it comes to AI adoption
News A survey from KPMG suggests enterprises are measuring more than just financial returns
-
Alteryx appoints new CIO in AI transformation push
News Irish will lead the analytics vendor’s global IT organization as it looks to scale its internal technology capabilities.
-
'AI doesn't solve the burnout problem. If anything, it amplifies it': AI coding tools might supercharge software development, but working at 'machine speed' has a big impact on developers
News Developers using AI coding tools are shipping products faster, but velocity is creating cracks across the delivery pipeline
-
‘AI tools are now able to transcend their initial training’: Researchers taught GPT-5 to learn an obscure programming language on its own
News OpenAI’s GPT-5 learned to code in Idris despite a lack of available data, baffling researchers
-
Zoom users can now create their own custom AI agents
News The workplace collaboration giant is going all in on "agentic AI orchestration"
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says 'anyone can be a software developer' with AI, but skills and experience are still vital
News AI will cause job losses in software development, Nadella admitted, but claimed many will reskill and adapt to new ways of working
-
Enterprises still can't get a handle on software security debt – and it’s only going to get worse
News New research shows that the backlog of unresolved vulnerabilities is growing faster than organizations can deal with it
-
Claude Code creator Boris Cherny says software engineers are 'more important than ever’ as AI transforms the profession – but Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei still thinks full automation is coming
News There’s still plenty of room for software engineers in the age of AI, at least for now
-
‘Not a shortcut to competence’: Anthropic researchers say AI tools are improving developer productivity – but the technology could ‘inhibit skills formation’
News A research paper from Anthropic suggests we need to be careful deploying AI to avoid losing critical skills
-
‘This is a platform shift’: Jensen Huang says the traditional computing stack will never look the same because of AI – ChatGPT and Claude will forge a new generation of applications
News The Nvidia chief says new applications will be built “on top of ChatGPT” as the technology redefines software