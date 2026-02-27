Security researchers have warned Anthropic’s Claude Code tool had critical flaws that could’ve allowed hackers to execute remote code.

A recent advisory from Check Point Research revealed details of a trio of vulnerabilities that could allow code to be run remotely or allow hackers to steal API keys by taking advantage of automation and other built-in tools.

The flaws shouldn't come as a surprise, given how quickly AI coding tools have been introduced to the industry, said Check Point. In recent years, tools like Claude Code and GitHub Copilot have led to a surge in AI-generated or assisted code .

The pace of adoption naturally increases the potential attack surface , researchers noted, with security teams struggling to keep up .

"As AI-powered development tools rapidly integrate into software workflows, they introduce novel attack surfaces that traditional security models haven’t fully addressed," said Check Point researchers Aviv Donenfeld and Oded Vanunu said in a post detailing the bugs.

"These platforms combine the convenience of automated code generation with the risks of executing AI-generated commands and sharing project configurations across collaborative environments."

All three bugs have already been fixed after the security firm disclosed them to Anthropic over the course of several months last year.

ITPro approached Anthropic for comment, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

The Claude Code flaws explained

In a blog post detailing the flaws, Check Point said Claude Code introduced a new attack vector by trying to make work easier for developers. The tool is designed to embed project-level configuration files directly within repositories, researchers explained, automatically applying them when a dev opens the tool within any given project directory.

While this is a convenient feature, researchers noted that in some instances cloning and opening a malicious repository would be enough to trigger hidden commands, slip past safeguards, and expose active API keys.

"Check Point Research found that these files, typically perceived as harmless operational metadata, could in fact function as an active execution layer."

Three flaws in total were spotted by Check Point. The first impacted Claude Hooks, which can be used to run predefined actions when a session is started. By fooling developers into opening a malicious repository, hackers could trigger arbitrary shell commands on their computer.

The second centered on Model Context Protocol (MCP), an industry system for letting AI models work with external tools. With this flaw, designated CVE-2025-59536 , Check Point found that repository-controlled configuration settings could override safeguards that require users approval, letting remote code be executed.

"When code runs before trust is established, the control model is inverted – shifting authority from the user to repository-defined configuration and expanding the AI-driven attack surface," the researchers said.

The third flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-21852 , takes advantage of those repository-controlled configuration settings, researchers said.

If a hacker meddles with those, it's possible to redirect API traffic to an attacker controlled server before security protections kick in. That could allow attackers to steal a developer's active API key and other credentials.

Check Point stressed that API key exposure is particularly problematic as stolen credentials could allow hackers to access shared project files, modify or delete cloud data, upload further malicious content, and run up API costs.

"In collaborative AI environments, a single compromised key can become a gateway to broader enterprise exposure," the researchers noted.

From passive to execution

These new systems have led to a shift in how software supply chains work, Check Point said, relying on repository-based configuration files for automation and collaboration.

"Traditionally, these files were treated as passive metadata – not as execution logic," the researchers noted, adding that "fundamentally alters the threat model."

Check Point said AI-powered coding tools are bringing significant benefits — but also changing how systems work leading to a need to "reassess traditional security assumptions."

"As AI integration deepens, security controls must evolve to match the new trust boundaries,” researchers added.

