Unleashing desktop AI, introducing NVIDIA DGX Spark

Join us for an exclusive session exploring the transformative power of the NVIDIA DGX Spark™, a compact AI supercomputer designed to bring enterprise-grade AI capabilities to your desktop. Whether you're an AI developer, data scientist, researcher, or educator, this webinar will showcase how DGX Spark enables local prototyping, fine-tuning, and inference of large AI models—without the cost and complexity of cloud-based development.

This session will walk through the architecture, performance, and deployment options of DGX Spark, and demonstrate how it empowers users to run models with up to 200 billion parameters locally, or scale to 405 billion parameters by linking two systems.

TOPICS COVERED

DGX Spark Architecture & Performance

AI Workloads & Use Cases

Deployment & Connectivity

Software Stack & Tools

Customer Use Cases & Ecosystem