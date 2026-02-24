Anthropic says Claude Code can help streamline 'cost-prohibitive' COBOL modernization, but IBM says it's not that simple – 'decades of hardware-software integration cannot be replicated by moving code'
Research from Anthropic claims Claude Code can simplify modernization of COBOL systems
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Anthropic believes Claude Code can play a key role in modernizing legacy code like COBOL, but IBM appears to disagree.
In a recent blog post, Anthropic said its flagship coding tool can automate much of the legwork required in COBOL modernization, which is a notoriously difficult process for enterprises.
"With AI, teams can modernize their COBOL codebase in quarters instead of years," the company said.
If as useful as promised, Claude could be the tool that finally breaks the ongoing dependence on COBOL, or Common Business-Oriented Language, a programming language first developed back in 1959.
While it's still widely used, that's largely for legacy operations, and efforts are being made to shift at least some of those workloads to more modern platforms. Anthropic noted COBOL runs 95% of ATM transactions in the US and is used to power critical systems including finance, airlines, and government.
"Despite that, the number of people who understand it shrinks every year," Anthropic noted in its blog post. "The developers who built these systems retired years ago, and the institutional knowledge they carried left with them."
Waning expertise in COBOL is exacerbated by the fact universities no longer teach the language. Indeed, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified engineers in this domain.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
That could have serious implications for major industry players such as IBM, largely because COBOL is a major selling point for IBM systems as the company continues to sell mainframes to customers reliant on the language.
After Anthropic's announcement, shares in IBM fell 13.2% – the biggest drop seen by the company in more than 25 years, according to Reuters.
Claude Code vs COBOL
Anthropic said COBOL modernization is different from standard code, adding "you're reverse engineering business logic from systems built when Nixon was president."
With that in mind, it’s not just about coding, but understanding long lost institutional knowledge that's only represented in the code itself.
That's one reason why "armies of consultants" are now required to update these systems – at high cost and with lengthy timelines.
"Tools like Claude Code can automate the exploration and analysis phases that consume most of the effort in COBOL modernization," the post noted.
Using Claude Code, Anthropic said researchers were able to map dependencies across thousands of lines of code, document long-lost workflows, spot risks more quickly than human analysts, and offer "deep insights" to make key decisions.
"AI excels at streamlining the tasks that once made COBOL modernization cost-prohibitive," the company said. "With it, your team can focus on strategy, risk assessment, and business logic while AI automates the code analysis and implementation."
By going through a step-by-step process that includes validation, the AI can translate COBOL logic into modern languages, creating API wrappers around legacy components and building a system to run old and new code together.
IBM isn't convinced
In an apparent response, IBM published its own blog post about AI coding tools and COBOL – without specifically mentioning Anthropic – that argues there's a clear difference between translating code and modernizing a platform.
"Translation captures almost none of the actual complexity," said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, IBM Software and Chief Commercial Officer, later adding: "Decades of hardware-software integration cannot be replicated by moving code."
IBM's mainframe business isn't just about COBOL, Thomas said. Indeed, nearly half (40%) of COBOL doesn't even run on mainframes.
"COBOL on IBM Z is code optimized over decades of tight coupling between software and hardware," Thomas added.
"An analogy is the iOS and iPhone: someone could build an alternative, but it is unlikely to displace a billion iPhones. The performance derives from tight coupling of software and hardware, processor-level acceleration, I/O subsystem optimization, and decades of performance tuning."
Whether that convinces the markets to stop battering IBM's shares remains to be seen, but IBM isn't the first company to see its price fall over an Anthropic post or product launch in recent weeks.
Software and services shares dipped over the launch of Claude Cowork, while another reveal about security tools tanked share in a host of major cybersecurity companies.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
CrowdStrike says AI is officially supercharging cyber attacks
News Cyber criminals are actively exploiting AI systems and injecting malicious prompts into legitimate generative AI tools
-
Microsoft says UK business leaders fear falling behind competitor AI achievements
News New research shows AI is now a core part of UK business success strategies
-
Claude Code creator Boris Cherny says software engineers are 'more important than ever’ as AI transforms the profession – but Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei still thinks full automation is coming
News There’s still plenty of room for software engineers in the age of AI, at least for now
-
Anthropic Labs chief Mike Krieger claims Claude is essentially writing itself – and it validates a bold prediction by CEO Dario Amodei
News Internal teams at Anthropic are supercharging production and shoring up code security with Claude, claims executive
-
‘1 engineer, 1 month, 1 million lines of code’: Microsoft wants to replace C and C++ code with Rust by 2030 – but a senior engineer insists the company has no plans on using AI to rewrite Windows source code
News Windows won’t be rewritten in Rust using AI, according to a senior Microsoft engineer, but the company still has bold plans for embracing the popular programming language
-
Anthropic says MCP will stay 'open, neutral, and community-driven' after donating project to Linux Foundation
News The AAIF aims to standardize agentic AI development and create an open ecosystem for developers
-
Claude Code is coming to Slack — here’s how to use it, what it can do, and how to get access
News Users can get access to Claude Code in Slack today and begin delegating tasks
-
AWS says ‘frontier agents’ are here – and they’re going to transform software development
News A new class of AI agents promises days of autonomous work and added safety checks
-
Google CEO Sundar Pichai thinks software development is 'exciting again' thanks to vibe coding — but developers might disagree
News Google CEO Sundar Pichai claims software development has become “exciting again” since the rise of vibe coding, but some devs are still on the fence about using AI to code.
-
Google Brain founder Andrew Ng thinks everyone should learn programming with ‘vibe coding’ tools – industry experts say that’s probably a bad idea
News Vibe coding might help lower the barrier to entry for non-technical individuals, but users risk skipping vital learning curves, experts warn.