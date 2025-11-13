European software spending is set to surge in 2026 – here's why
Enterprises are approaching the “trough of disillusionment” with AI, but it’s not stopping them from spending
IT spending in Europe is projected to surge 11.1% in 2026, according to new figures from Gartner, but analysts have told ITPro this bullish investment highlights a drastically changing industry landscape.
Across the region, spending will surpass $1.4 trillion in total, driven across the board investment in traditional high-growth areas such as data centers, devices, software, and IT services.
Notably, software spending will account for the largest share of growth next year, according to John-David Lovelock, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner.
Speaking to ITPro ahead of the release of the new figures, Lovelock said this showcases the rabid scramble to capitalize on new AI features as enterprises enter the “trough of disillusionment”.
Over the last 20 years, spending on the part of consumers, IT companies, and enterprises have all “mixed into our data book” and have been “moving in conjuncture”, Lovelock noted. It’s a cadence that’s come to be expected based on macroeconomic conditions.
“They spend money based on their feeling of prosperity. You know what they spend on changes, but tech providers build new software tools and develop things including the cloud,” he explained.
“Enterprises [and] consumers buy mobile phones and IT services, particularly communication services, based on how prosperous they're feeling. There's a certain cadence to all of it.”
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
That cadence was rocked with the advent of generative AI in late 2022, Lovelock added, with technology providers investing heavily in the technology to drive adoption rates while consumers and enterprises are drawn in different directions.
“It's come in such a foundational way, because it is a foundational technology. It's not like the cloud, it's not like the internet, it's like electricity,” he told ITPro.
“We have technology and service providers spending wildly to get in front of AI, whether it's generative AI, agents, agentic AI, they are spending in order to be at the cutting edge of that – to build products and services that enterprises will buy.”
Yet while spending figures point toward a bullish market, the reality on the frontline is very different. Enterprises have become bogged down in adoption projects and increasingly disillusioned with returns from the technology.
Analysis from the consultancy shows around 90% of AI projects failed across a 12 month period in the last year, for example.
It’s here that the high software spending figures begin to make more sense, Lovelock noted. Software spending isn’t growing because providers are securing an array of net new clients, it’s because the same companies are spending more money to try and eke out whatever gains they can from AI.
European software-related spending for 2025 stands at around $290 billion, while in 2026 this is expected to grow 15.6% to over $335 billion, underlining the push on both the part of enterprise end-users and providers.
“Enterprises are going to be turning to their software providers, their current incumbent software providers, to bring them AI features and functionality,” he said.
“So they will be spending more on software, not necessarily because they're going out to buy this software, buy these new functions, but their incumbent software providers will be selling them these new functions.”
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Global IT spending set to exceed $6 trillion in 2026
- Software sprawl is getting out of control
- Software ‘complexity’ is burning through enterprise budgets
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Want to keep your job in the AI era? Start retraining now
News Workers face critical decisions over the best way to upskill and retrain in the age of AI
-
The power of partner ecosystems in today’s tax landscape
Industry Insights Technology transformations enable tax teams to embrace partnerships in a more collaborative manner
-
AI is transforming Agile development practices as teams battle mounting delivery cycle pressure and ROI concerns
News The influx of AI tools is helping reshape Agile development at a critical juncture for the methodology
-
UK software developers are still cautious about AI, and for good reason
News Experts say developers are “right to take their time” with AI coding solutions given they still remain a nascent tool
-
AI-generated code is now the cause of one-in-five breaches – but developers and security leaders alike are convinced the technology will come good eventually
News AI coding tools now write 24% of production code globally, but it's risky and causing issues for developers and security practitioners alike.
-
Anthropic’s new Claude Code web portal aims to make AI coding even more accessible
News Claude Code for web runs entirely in a user’s browser of choice rather than in a command-line interface and can be connected directly to chosen GitHub repositories.
-
AI coding really isn't living up to expectations – "the savings have been unremarkable" but not for the reason you might think
News Companies are focusing too heavily on simple AI coding tasks, and not overhauling wider business processes
-
UK government programmers trialed AI coding assistants from Microsoft, GitHub, and Google – here's what they found
News Developers participating in a trial of AI coding tools from Google, Microsoft, and GitHub reported big time savings, with 58% saying they now couldn't work without them.
-
Microsoft touts new Copilot features in Excel, but says you shouldn’t use them if you want accurate results
News Microsoft has warned against using new AI features in Excel for “tasks with legal, regulatory, or compliance implications” – so when can you use it?
-
Senior developers are all in on vibe coding, but junior staff lack the experience to spot critical flaws
News Experienced developers are far more confident in using AI-generated code