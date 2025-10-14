Windows 10 end of life could create a major e-waste problem

With Windows 10 reaching end of life on 14 October, enterprises and consumers alike globally will be making the shift to Microsoft’s newer operating system.

While issues like security and device compatibility have become common recurring talking points, concerns have been rising about a looming torrent of e-waste, with thousands of tonnes of waste expected in the UK alone.

A key factor behind this is that many older devices aren’t capable of running the newer operating system, rendering them obsolete and bound for the scrapheap.

Based on metal recovery rates and the average weight of both laptops and desktop devices, analysis from Businesswaste.co.uk suggests the Windows 10 end of life transition could generate more than 12,805,100 kg of metals – equivalent to more than 8,000 cars.

Vital materials including copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals are all included in this mounting heap of waste, and the estimated recovery costs are eye–watering.

Materials such as gold, for example, have an estimated total value of over £1.6 billion while copper and silver have estimated values of £100 million and £33 million respectively.

Mark Hall, Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk, said the figures highlight the environmental impact this transition period could have and the crucial considerations facing enterprises moving to new device ranges.

“It’s essential that any obsolete devices do not enter general waste streams. This is against UK WEEE regulations, meaning it’s illegal, and it can be highly damaging to our environment,” he said.

“WEEE waste recycling is complex and requires expert handling. Some electronic equipment and appliances can contain hazardous materials and it’s vital these are separated.

“With the mass scale of e-waste likely to be generated by the Windows 10 shutdown, we’re urging the public and businesses to ensure any old devices are handled correctly to avoid an environmental catastrophe.”

The Windows 10 end of life e-waste conundrum

This research isn’t the first to highlight the e-waste problem associated with device refreshes or operating system upgrades.

Researchers at Canalys raised serious concerns about the issue in late 2023, nearly two years ahead of the end of life deadline.

Analysis from the consultancy showed up to 240 million PCs would be terminated as a result of the shift to Windows 11 – largely due to not meeting minimum system compatibility requirements.

Many of these, Canalys warned, would eventually end up in landfill.

“Their incompatibility with the latest supported version of Windows massively reduces their value for refurbishing and reselling,” Canalys said at the time.

“If these were all folded laptops, stacked one on top of another, they would make a pile 600 km taller than the moon.”

