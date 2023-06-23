Google expands Classroom with new features in free and paid tiers

Google has shown off updates for its Google Classroom product, aimed at improving the efficiency of educators and engagement of students.

The updates include an expanded Google for Education App Hub to help educators and administrators find apps that can be easily integrated into Classroom assignments as well as be easily provisioned and managed within the Google Admin Console.

Google also announced tile pairing in Google Meet - permitting the highlighting of two users in a meeting whenever one speaks - as well as Q&A and polling for live streams in an effort to boost engagement. Furthermore, the maximum number of participants in Meet for Education Plus subscribers is to be increased to 1,000 from 500.

Other globally available features for Education Plus subscribers include functionality permitting educators and support staff to temporarily visit a class to help or monitor educators without having to be assigned as co-teachers.

The company is also running an early access program for Read Along in Google Classroom, aimed at language teachers. The plan is that educators can assign reading assignments, monitor class and pupil performance (using metrics such as speed, accuracy and comprehension) and modify their plans accordingly.

Another beta allows simplified lesson planning through the sharing of links to useful material and permits other educators to preview and import classwork. The beta is only available with the Google Workspace for Education Plus edition.

Also still in beta is practice sets which, according to Google, “makes it easier to support differentiated learning and see insights on students’ progress.” The tool also makes use of AI in the selection of resources.

Finally, as part of practice sets, Google plans to add the ability for Educators to add their own questions or select and edit questions suggested with the assistance of AI.

What is Google Classroom?

Google Classroom is a suite of tools aimed at making online learning easier and is constantly evolving as Google adds features.

The suite makes use of familiar Google products such as Docs, Sheets and Slides and its initial mandate was to remove the need for paper in classes. It has grown over the years with tools added to assist in remote learning and grading.

Although it will run in most environments that have browser access, an educational institution must still sign-up for the service in order to add students and educators to the platform.

While Google stores information such as the student’s name, it has said it does not use this for advertising. However, the company has come under fire in recent years for incentivizing schools to allow Google to collect data from some projects for “educational purposes.”

What will it all cost?

The updates to Google Classroom are useful additions, but some are limited to the Google Workspace for Education Plus, for which the company expects payment.

Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals - formerly known as G Suite for Education - is free, but to access tools such as insights and analytics, as well as security management and engagement features, users must subscribe.

While suites such as Google Classroom saw a substantial uptick in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators in the sector are particularly sensitive to cost when considering the updated features.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on pricing for the updates.