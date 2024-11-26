Intranet and employee experience platforms
Reviews of the best products on the market
Clearbox spent hundreds of hours assessing 35 of the best intranets, employee experience platforms, and internal comms tools against our rigorous framework.
In the 875-page report you will find:
- A thorough introduction (worthy of a whitepaper) that tackles the ‘build or buy’ dilemma. We explain the differences between add-on software for SharePoint and wholly stand-alone intranet systems
- 20 robust reviews, independently assessed and scored against 8 business scenarios, where we focus on capabilities rather than features
- 15 product overviews that, while shorter, introduce products that are definitely worth considering for your shortlist
- Lots of screenshots to show you the inner workings of each reviewed intranet
- At-a-glance tables and charts, technical specs, and a price bracket indication in each review
- Expert review commentary that explains what our independent reviewers found tricky and delightful.
Provided by ClearBox Consulting
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.