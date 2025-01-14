Zellis snaps up AI-powered HR software firm elementsuite

Payroll and HR solutions provider Zellis has announced plans to acquire elementsuite in a move the firm said will expand the capabilities of its HR software offering.

The transaction, for which financial terms were not disclosed, will see elementsuite combined with Zellis’ own payroll and HR software to create an end-to-end, AI-powered platform.

Headquartered in Watford, elementsuite provides an AI-powered HR and workforce management (WFM) software suite designed to manage the full employee lifecycle.

Prominent fast food giants McDonald’s and Five Guys are listed as customers.

Subject to customary closing conditions, Zellis and elementsuite will now become one company in a move Zellis said will see both sets of customers gain access to new AI-powered software capabilities.

“We’re excited by the opportunity that this combination brings for new and existing customers of both elementsuite and Zellis,” commented Zellis CEO Abigail Vaughan.

“Bringing together the depth of talent across both businesses and combining the strength of elementsuite’s HR and AI capabilities with Zellis’ payroll, HR and AI capabilities will deliver even more value to our combined customers.”

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Founded in 1963, Zellis specializes in the provision of payroll, HR, and managed services to customers across the UK and Ireland with more than 500 employees.

The firm itself has grown to become the largest provider of its kind in the UK, serving more than five million customers’ employees and over 60 million payslips every year.

Zellis eyes AI gains with latest acquisition

The elementsuite acquisition is Zellis’ latest move to expand its AI capabilities and follows the release of its HCM AIR solution, which is designed to enhance functionality and the employee experience, in June of last year.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Dell) Drive strategic decisions and foster innovation

Commenting on the move, Steve Elcock, CEO and founder of elementsuite, said Zellis’ standing will enable the firm to better meet the needs of the market.

“We are incredibly proud of the AI enabled HR suite we have developed in recent years and, with the support of Zellis, are looking forward to bringing the benefits of our technology to more businesses,” he said.

“Zellis’ leadership in payroll will further enhance our overall offering and will help us better meet market demand.”