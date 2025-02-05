Westcon-Comstor strikes new Splunk EMEA distribution deal

Westcon-Comstor has announced a new distribution agreement with cybersecurity and observability specialist Splunk, covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The deal will see the Comstor arm of the business distribute Splunk’s portfolio of solutions across the EMEA region, building on the pair’s existing partnership in Asia-Pacific.

Recently acquired by connectivity giant Cisco for $28 billion, Splunk provides software designed to tackle security, infrastructure, and application issues through data analytics and application management, as well as compliance and security capabilities.

In an announcement, Westcon-Comstor said the new EMEA distribution deal will “unlock new growth opportunities” for channel partners.

“We are thrilled and honored to be playing a role in driving the joint channel success of Cisco, Splunk, and channel partners across EMEA,” commented Willem de Haan, executive vice president of Comstor Europe and Comstor International.

“Comstor is ideally equipped to enable partners to take advantage of the opportunities presented by this agreement, as reflected by the fact that around 90% of our teams are accredited with Splunk sales or engineer certifications. We look forward to using our Cisco and Splunk expertise to drive accelerated growth across the region.”

The move builds on the pair’s existing collaboration in Asia-Pacific, which now covers nine Asian markets following last year’s expansion into Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Comstor said it will now take its expertise in both the Cisco and Splunk portfolios to EMEA, with onboarding and scaling activities to be included as part of its value-added services.

Cisco partners based in the region will be able to access a dedicated Splunk portfolio for select Cisco customers through Comstor, in line with existing purchase and consumption models, the firm added.

The deal will also enable its existing Splunk partners to deploy and sell popular Cisco solutions such as AppDynamics and ThousandEyes.

“Welcoming Comstor to our distribution family is an exciting milestone that strengthens our connection with Cisco Business," said Alexandra Turbitt, GVP of Splunk’s EMEA Partner Organization.

“Comstor’s investment and ambition are truly inspiring, and we look forward to their contributions, particularly in attracting net new customers.”